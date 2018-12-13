SCHUMACHER, Robert H. "Bob"

Age 88, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died on December 3, 2018 in Corpus Christi, Texas with his family at his side. Bob was born in Buffalo, New York on September 26, 1930, the second son and third child of seven of John N. Schumacher and Grace Schumacher (nee Stone). He was a hard worker from a young age. During the Depression, he handled two paper routes at one time while in school. He worked full-time at a job while attending Canisius College. After graduating with a Bachelor's degree, he served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Shortly after being honorably discharged from the Army, he started working for the Kroger Company. He worked for Kroger for 18 years, working his way up to plant manager. In 1975, he went to work in management for Oroweat and then Carolina Foods. After he retired at the age of 75 years, he volunteered his services working for Habitat for Humanity for 10 years. Bob married the love of his life, Nancy Garretson, in November of 1955. Together they had four boys. Bob was devoted to his family. He and Nancy remained happily married until her death in 2014. Bob was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his brothers, Fr. John N. Schumacher, S.J. and Paul Schumacher; and his sister, Loretta A. Lannen. Bob is survived by his four sons, Thomas (Delesa), Robert (Fang), William and James (Dede); by 13 grandchildren and by a number of great-children as well as his sisters, Grace McGuire (Tom), Jean Dealy and Ruth Mann. He is also survived by a childhood friend, Moe Maloney from Buffalo, New York. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 14, 2018 with burial in Buffalo, New York next to his late wife. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Habitat for Humanity in Charlotte, NC.