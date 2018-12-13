Voters in Williamsville, Gowanda approve capital projects

School district voters in Williamsville and Gowanda Thursday approved capital improvement project propositions.

Voters in the Williamsville Central School District approved a $36.6 million proposition intended to upgrade music facilities at the district's high schools and middle schools. The proposition passed by a vote of 1,177 to 306 and will have no impact on the tax levy, according to a statement released by the district.

Williamsville Superintendent Scott Martzloff said the project, which will be completed by 2022, is critically important for the district and its music program.

"We're finally right-sizing our music classroom space to meet the needs of our orchestra and chorus. We're really thrilled that our community is, once again, supporting us in our efforts to make our school district the very best it can be," Martzloff said late Thursday.

Gowanda Central School District voters approved two propositions that will bring more than $30 million in capital improvements to the district.

Proposition 1, which sought the approval of $29.17 million, passed by a vote of 610 to 302. The funds will go to upgrade district buildings, including re-configuring the entrances to each school to increase safety. It calls for the district to buy 10 acres of land next to the elementary school to extend the baseball field and rehabilitate the Panther Drive bridge.

Proposition 2 — which was contingent upon the passage of Proposition 1 — called for the approval of $1.33 million to add synthetic turf to the baseball and softball fields. It passed, 509 to 397.