SASS, Dennis W.

Of Hamburg, NY, December 11, 2018. Beloved son of the late Leonard and Barbara (nee Faltisco) Sass; loving brother of David (Denise), Lauren (Brian) Isbrandt, Caryn, and the late Paul Sr. (Kim) Sass; dearest uncle of Paul Jr., Alexa, Megan, Regan, Erin, Samara, Brendan, Ripley, and Tobin; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), and where a closing prayer will be said at 8 PM. Dennis was a proud member of the Lake Shore Vol. Fire Co. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com