RUGGIERO - Gasper J. "Buddy"

December 11, 2018, beloved husband of Barbara Ruggiero; dearest father of Donna, Michael (Lisa), Christopher (Jennifer) Ruggiero and Traci (Keith) Brzezinski. Loving grandfather of Jeremy, Aaron, Ethan, Jackson, Michael, and Ava. Brother of Mae (late Stanley) Poblocki, Anthony Ruggiero, the late Patrick (late Alma) Ruggiero, and the late Jean (late Joseph) Vizzi. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at Bailey), Amherst, on Friday from 4-8 PM, followed by a Prayer Service at 8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com