Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 13, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, born on this date in 1989, “I think every girl’s dream is to find a bad boy at the right time, when he wants to not be bad anymore.”

COLOSSAL CAROLING – They won’t be trying again for a Guinness world record at East Aurora’s 46th annual Carolcade from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday in front of Vidler’s 5 & 10 on Main Street, but up to 2,000 singers are expected anyway.

Providing accompaniment to song leader and town historian Rob Goller will be the Salvation Army brass band. Santa will be on hand with candy canes for youngsters and there will be free hot chocolate and doughnuts. Cups for cocoa will be available, but those attending are encouraged to bring their own.

Also happening Saturday are East Aurora’s first Holiday Boutique Crawl from 1 to 6 p.m. and the annual Elm Street Holiday Market from 5 to 9 p.m. outdoors at Main and Elm streets.

CANINE CHRISTMAS – Dress your dog up in holiday finery for a photo with Santa at the annual Santa Paws event sponsored by Buffalo Pug and Small Breed Dog Rescue from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in West-Herr Buick Cadillac, 535 Main St., East Aurora. There also will be vendors, raffles and a chance to create dog paw art.

BACK TOGETHER – The St. Teresa’s Boys Choir Alumni reunite with their choirmaster, Monsignor Leo McCarthy, for the 15th annual St. Teresa’s Christmas-time Get Together and Sing-Along at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the Blackthorn Restaurant, 2134 Seneca St. It’s free and open to the public. For dinner reservations at the Blackthorn, call 825-9327.

PITCH IN – Polka fans are asked to bring along donations for St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy when they come to the annual Christmas Sing-Along hosted by the Special Delivery Band from 7 to 11 p..m. Saturday in Potts Banquet Hall, 41 S. Rossler Ave., Cheektowaga.

Needed are clean clothing, footwear, blankets, sheets, towels, baby diapers, paper products, personal hygiene items and over-the-counter cold medications. Donations by check to St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy also are welcome, with “holiday food baskets” in the reference line.

Checks also can be sent directly to St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, Box 448, Buffalo, NY 14215. For table reservations, call Ted Szymanski at 688-9101.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Stella Stewert, Susan Baldoni, Pat Lakeman, Mark Schroeder, Monique Pate, Erica Brecher, Theodore K. Johnson, Jim “Mouse” McNally, Catherine Schwandt, Pat Panek, Paul Wolters, Paul Hooley, Michael Sasiadek, Diana Blewis, Lucas Metz, Terry Gruttadauria, Goot Denecke, Lisa Coburn McCarthy, Tom McGowan, Brian Kamrowski, Lucy Mitchell, Barb Steves, Joseph P. Len, Carol D’Alessandro, Andrew Biancardi and Carol Page.

