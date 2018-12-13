Ransomville man charged following police chase in Lewiston

A 27-year-old Ransomville man has been charged after Lewiston police said he sped away from an officer who tried pulling him over.

An officer attempted to stop the driver of a speeding vehicle on Bronson Drive at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, Lewiston police said in a Facebook post.

The driver, identified by police as David A. Reimer III, refused to pull over, police said. Reimer led police on a chase that began on The Circle Drive, went through the parking lot of Mount St. Mary's Hospital, and eventually onto Pletcher Road. That was where he got out of his vehicle and was chased on foot by officers before being apprehended, according to police.

He was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, resisting arrest, aggravated unlicensed operation and reckless driving. He also was cited for multiple traffic violations before being arraigned in Lewiston Town Court and remanded to the Niagara County Jail where he was held on $1,000 cash bail or $5,000 bond, police said.