Dave Rogers, left, looks on as master boat builder Roger Allen, center, and John Montague, founder and director emeritus of the Buffalo Maritime Center, use an unfinished model of a packet boat to describe the plan to build a 73-foot replica to be displayed at Canalside on Aug. 21, 2018. (Derek Gee/News file photo)

Public information meeting set for Canalside's Longshed, packet boat project

A 90-minute public information meeting on the proposed Longshed building at Canalside, and the packet boat project planned for inside the building, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Buffalo History Museum.

The Longshed, which would be a 4,000-square-foot, year-round facility, was named months ago to replace the planned Pavilion building. Plans call for a replica of Gov. DeWitt Clinton's Erie Canal packet boat to be built inside the building over two to three years by the Buffalo Maritime Center and volunteers.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. scheduled the public meeting.

