Niagara Falls approves slightly higher tax rates for 2019

Niagara Falls homeowners will see a 1.1 percent increase in their city property tax rates for 2019, while the rate on nonresidential property will rise 2.6 percent.

The City Council unanimously approved the rates Wednesday. The city continues to use a two-tiered tax system with different rates for different types of property, City Controller Daniel R. Morello said.

The homestead rate for residential properties will be $18.18 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, up 19 cents from this year. For nonhomestead property, the new rate of $36.98 per thousand is 92 cents higher.

The owner of a $60,000 home, which is close to the city's average assessment, will see an $11.40 increase in taxes. A business assessed at that amount will pay $55.20 more.