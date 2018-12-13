Share this article

An ocelot was born Thursday at the Buffalo Zoo. Here, a different baby ocelot, Amara's older brother Nico, is pictured in early 2017. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)

New baby ocelot to be on display Saturday at Buffalo Zoo

A baby ocelot has been born at the Buffalo Zoo, according to zoo officials.

The female kitten, named Amara, will be on exhibit Saturday during the Rainforest Falls Day celebration. Zookeepers will be available for guests who are interested in viewing enrichment demonstrations and hearing short talks about the animals in M&T Bank Rainforest Falls, zoo officials said.

The name Amara is of German origin and means "steadfast" and "immortal."

She is the third kitten for mother, Ayla, and father, Pedro.

Amara's conception and birth were facilitated through breeding recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which offers a Species Survival Plan that helps promote the the survivability of ocelots and many other species through planned breeding.

