MONFORTE - Philip R. (sfc, Us Army, Retired) 73, of Hanover, MD, died December 9, 2018, at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Born in Buffalo, New York, Philip was a two-time heart transplant survivor. He retired from the Army after 23 years of service. Preceded in death by his wife Chong Suk, who died in 2014. He is survived by his children, Marsha Y. Hill (Ronald), Anthony L. Monforte and Philip R. Monforte II (Brenda). Devoted grandfather of Joseph F. Marcellino III (Ali), the late Rachel M. Hill, Donald D. Hill III, Philip R. Monforte III, Nicholas Monforte, Cecelia Monforte, Matthew Monforte, Madison Monforte, Kaitlyn Lessard and the late Kyle Canter. Also survived by his siblings, Salvatore Monforte (Joyce) and Josephine Kogler (Leo). Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 10:30 am in the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A., Gambrills, MD. Interment Maryland Veteran's Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. Contributions are suggested to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com