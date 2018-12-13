Minimal impact from newcomers on Bills defensive line vs. Jets
Buffalo's quartet of newcomers on the defensive line had problems – once again – getting after the opposing quarterback in Week 14's loss to the Jets at home.
While members of the Bills' pass rush who've been in Western New York for years – like Jerry Hughes, Kyle Williams, Lorenzo Alexander and Shaq Lawson – have done a terrific job consistently creating pressure, Star Lotulelei, Trent Murphy, Harrison Phillips and Jordan Phillips haven't been reliable in that area week to week.
|vs New York
|Star Lotulelei
|Trent Murphy
|Harrison Phillips
|Jordan Phillips
|Pressures / Pass-rush snap
|1/11
|1/11
|1/6
|0/9
|Impact tackles
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Missed tackles
|0
|0
|0
|0
One area in which Lotulelei has impressed over the past month is in the impact tackle department. While barely providing any pass rush, he has not solely been a stationary nose tackle, particularly of late. He added another impact tackle against the Jets, which marked the fourth consecutive game in which he made a tackle at or behind the line of scrimmage. Jordan Phillips now has at least one impact tackle in three straight outings.
Murphy has been largely ineffective in true one-on-one situations and when the quarterback hasn't held the ball for a significant amount of time. He registered just one quarterback pressure for the second-consecutive game after returning from injury.
After four consecutive contests without a quarterback hurry, Harrison Phillips had one against New York.
Here's how the quartet has fared this season in Buffalo heading into the Bills' Week 15 game against the Lions.
|Through Week 14
|Star Lotulelei
|Trent Murphy
|Harrison Phillips
|Jordan Phillips
|Pressures / Pass-rush snaps
|7/191
|24/185
|8/114
|12/107
|Impact tackles
|10
|3
|8
|10
|Missed tackles
|1
|2
|2
|3
