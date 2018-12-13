Lions' Glover Quin: Tanking doesn't exist in football

The Detroit Lions are not mathematically eliminated from the NFC playoffs, despite a 5-8 record entering Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

A lot of things would have to fall correctly, including the Lions winning out and multiple losses by the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins.

Lions safety Glover Quin raised the possibility of the playoffs last week and hit on the topic again this week, including his thoughts on "tanking" in the NFL. That doesn't happen in football.

“I mean, nobody goes out there and just tries to get beat up on,” Quin said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “If you’re going to tank in something, you tank in basketball or baseball where it’s not physical. You go out on the football field, tank and you’re going to get yourself hurt. So you better come ready to play. So as players we don’t think about that, we go out and try to win every game. ...

“We’ve got to win out. We’ve got to go in, prepare and get ready to beat Buffalo and we get that done, we’ll move on to the next one. But none of those scenarios, none of that stuff matters if we don’t take care of our business.”