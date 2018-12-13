Launch NY receives $300,000 federal grant

Launch New York has received $300,000 in federal funding to promote growth by startups in 27 counties of upstate New York, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Sen. Charles Schumer announce.

The funding was provided by the federal Economic Development Administration's Regional Innovation Strategies Program.

Marnie LaVigne, president and CEO of Launch NY, said the organization has already attracted more than 120 co-investors "whose funding is working alongside our seed funds in 33 companies."