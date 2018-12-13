Kirsten Gillibrand protests refugee cutbacks

WASHINGTON — Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand Thursday joined a growing list of officials protesting the Trump administration's plan to reduce the number of agencies bringing refugees to Buffalo.

“Buffalo’s refugee resettlement agencies help ease their transition to life in America," said Gillibrand, a New York Democrat. "The latest move by the Trump Administration to shut down these agencies is another shameful attack by this President on our values. Our state has always welcomed people from all over the world, and I am calling on the Department of State to reject any plan to close resettlement agencies in New York.”

Gillibrand's comments referred to a state department plan that could result in one or two of Buffalo's four refugee resettlement agencies no longer doing that work starting in 2019.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown and Rep. Brian Higgins lodged similar protests.