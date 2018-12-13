KIND, Joseph C.

KIND - Joseph C. December 12, 2018, age 87. Beloved husband of Theresa "Terry" (nee Leo); dear father of Kevin (Lisa) Kind and Karen (David) Colasanti; loving Papa of Sean, Mark and Maria; brother-in-law of Sam Leo and Mary Evans; predeceased by brothers and sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Pacer funeral home Inc., 1629 Electric Ave., Lackawanna (Jos. M. Litwin Chapel), Friday, 9 AM and our Mother of Good Council Church 9:30 AM. Visitation Thursday, 4-9 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com