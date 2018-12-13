Killing sends gang associate to prison for 20 years

Raymel Weeden and Rayshod Washington always intended to rob Fred Rozier.

But when Rozier resisted, Weeden shot and killed him.

On Thursday, more than six years after the murder, U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny sentenced Weeden to 20 years in prison.

An associate of the Bailey Boys gang, Weeden is already in state prison on a robbery conviction. Skretny ordered his federal sentence not begin until after his state sentence is complete.

As part of a plea deal earlier this year, the 25-year-old Buffalo man admitted threatening and robbing Rozier in a car on Deerfield Street in 2012. He pleaded guilty to discharge of a firearm causing death.

His case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael P. Felicetta and Joseph M. Tripi.