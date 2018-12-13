How Buffalo's sports venues rank in ESPN study on food safety violations

KeyBank Center and New Era Field came out among the better North American sports venues for percentage of major food safety violations, according to an ESPN project released Thursday that reviewed routine inspection reports from 2016 and 2017.

KeyBank was ranked No. 19 overall with a violation rate of 14.55 percent. Only five NHL venues had a lower percentage of violations.

New Era Field was ranked No. 21 overall with a violation rate of 15 percent. Only five NFL stadiums had a lower percentage of violations.

According to the report, both KeyBank and New Era have fewer high-level violations that restaurants in the surrounding area.

According to the study, 28 percent of the venues had high-level violations at half or more of the food service outlets inspected. The American Airlines Center in Dallas was worst among the NHL venues with 83.08 percent. The Prudential Center in New Jersey was the best at 7.7 percent.

"Fan safety is our No. 1 priority, and this report further illustrates that," a spokesman for Pegula Sports and Entertainment said. "Delaware North is our concessions partner, safely delivering food and beverage to our fans."

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte was the worst NFL stadium at 82.61 percent and NRG Stadium in Houston was the best at 4.44 percent.

Among the specific violations found at New Era Field, inspectors in September 2017 found a reach-in cooler with a temperature of 52 degrees (cold foods are supposed to be held at 41 degrees or lower), and a worker during an August 2016 inspection used a gloved hand to pull back her ponytail and then picked up a hot dog with the same gloved hand.

Among the specific violations at KeyBank, inspectors did not find thermometers to monitor food temperatures at nine locations on various dates and two five-poujnd bags of hot dogs were being thawed in standing water in a sink in December 2016 rather than in a refrigerator or cold water that is changed every 30 minutes.

You can read ESPN's full report here.