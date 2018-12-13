East Aurora's Kaitlin Hawayek places sixth in Grand Prix Final in ice dancing

East Aurora native Kaitlin Hawayek and partner Jean-Luc Baker finished sixth overall in ice dancing in the Grand Prix Final on Saturday night in Vancouver.

Hawayek and Baker, who were the first alternates for the United States for the Olympics in South Korea earlier this year, totaled 184.04 points, including a season-best 71.33 in the free dance Saturday. They earned 112.71 points Friday on the first night of the competition.

“Every time we perform this program, it’s getting stronger and stronger,” Hawayek told U.S. Figure Skating. “I think being our first time at the Grand Prix Final, we were just looking to put out a performance that we feel like represented our deservingness of being here. I think we did that tonight. I think that the scores and the levels will come as the season goes on.”

Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the gold medal with 205.35 overall points. They had 124.82 points in the free dance Saturday.

Hawayek and Butler have teamed since 2012 and had a successful 2017-18 season with eyes on the Olympics in 2022. They won the Four Continents Championship, placed a career-best fourth at the U.S. Championships and 10th at the World Championships.

The duo had been based in Detroit, where Hawayek is a psychology major at Oakland University, but moved their training base to Montreal in April to train with Marie-France Dubreuil and Patrice Lauzon, who won two world silver medals as competitors and coached ice dancing teams to world and Olympic titles.

Under their new coaches, they won the first Grand Prix medal of their careers by winning the NHK Trophy in Japan in November in the first event of the 2018-19 season. Two weeks later, they finished fourth at the Internationaux de France to lock up the spot in their first Grand Prix Final.