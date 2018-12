JOHNSON, Don D.

JOHNSON - Don D. Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 8, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 10-11 o'clock. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com