GURAN, Natalie P. (Lonkewycz)

GURAN - Natalie P. (nee Lonkewycz)

Of Rochester, at the age of 103, on December 11, 2018. Wife of the late Konstantin Guran and the late Heber Jack Bell. Mother of Michael (Alicia Kennedy) Guran, Christine (late Bohdan) Wenglowskyj and Elizabeth (John) Ahearn. Sister of George (Sue) Lonkevich and predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. Also survived by eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation Saturday at 9:00 AM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, where the Panachyda Service will be held at 9:30 AM, followed by the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1182 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna at 10:00 AM. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rochester, will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to Ukrainian National Women's League of America. Visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com