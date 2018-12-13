Gateway Longview lands adoption grant

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption will help bring Western New York children waiting in foster care one step closer to being adopted into safe, loving and permanent homes with a large grant to Gateway Longview.

The grant – $225,000 per year for up to three years – will fund three child-focused adoption recruiters for Wendy’s Wonderful Kids, a signature program of the foundation, said Andrea Moran, vice president for foundation and organizational advancement for Gateway Longview.

Moran said the Thomas foundation recruitment model focuses exclusively on moving America’s longest-waiting children from foster care into adoptive families. They do so by assessing a child’s strengths, challenges, desires and preparedness for adoption, then working together with the child and their current support networks, including teachers, extended relatives, mentors and faith-based representatives, to help prepare the child and family for a smooth transition to adoption.

Gateway Longview’s Wendy’s Wonderful Kids recruiters will work closely with the agency’s current department employees, who have finalized 38 adoptions from foster care placements during the past two years, as well as the state Office of Children and Family Services and the Erie County Department of Social Services.

“We cannot thank The Dave Thomas Foundation enough for investing in the lives of Western New York foster children by funding this program,” said Michelle Federowicz-Cope, vice president of foster care and residential services for Gateway Longview. “Every child needs someone who inspires them to dream big, who encourages them to work harder, and who believes they have a bright future. Ultimately, the award of this national funding allows us to expand our work within our region to help even more local children, many of whom have been in the system for years, find the permanent, loving families that they’ve been longing for.”

Those in the region who want to learn more about becoming a foster or adoptive family can call Gateway Longview at 783-2909.