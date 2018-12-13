Fredonia police identify officer involved in fatal encounter

The Fredonia Police Department on Thursday identified the police officer who was involved in the fatal shooting of a civilian Monday.

The officer is Patrolman Nathan Scriven, a 15-year member of the department.

The Fredonia police officer Monday afternoon fatally shot a man holding a knife, who refused to stop advancing on the officer, according to an attorney hired by the village police union.

The Police Department said Scriven was wearing a body camera, and the State Attorney General's Office used the footage to decide it did not need to be involved in the case.

Police added that the video footage is being reviewed by the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office. The name of the deceased man has been withheld at the request of the district attorney.