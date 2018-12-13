Former owner of Mexican restaurant Don Tequila pleads guilty to tax fraud

The former owner of four Mexican restaurants in the Buffalo area pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree criminal tax fraud before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 47-year-old Sergio Mucino pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charge.

Mucino owned and operated Don Tequila on Allen Street, El Agave in Cheektowaga, La Divina in Kenmore and La Divina in Clarence.

Mucino admitted to committing tax fraud by underreporting the sales tax collected at his restaurants between March 2012 and November 2016. He owed a total amount of $205,108 in taxes, prosecutors said.

Mucino faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when sentenced Feb. 27. He was released on his own recognizance.