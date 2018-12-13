Former Buffalo police precinct house on Louisiana Street up for sale

A closed former Buffalo Police precinct in the Old First Ward is now up for sale, as the city seeks a developer to reuse an unneeded building.

City officials on Wednesday issued a request-for-proposals, seeking a "qualified developer or development team" to buy and redevelop the former Precinct #7 at 294 Louisiana St.

The building hasn't been used as a police station in many years, but was kept by the Buffalo Police for storage and other uses until about 18 months ago, when the department transferred the property to the city for disposal. Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the city's Office of Strategic Planning, said the city had "received multiple expressions of interest in the past for the building, and that's a trigger for us to issue an RFP."

The city is not specifying what it wants to see, and Mehaffy said the previous "expressions of interest we received have been varied," including reuse as a possible restaurant or some kind of larger residential project.

"Like with Police Headquarters, we're open to uses at this time and are welcoming all proposals," he said.

Located at the corner of Miami and Louisiana streets, the former precinct house is a one-story building with 12,900 square feet of space. It was designed by Duane Lyman & Associates and built in 1954.

Officials said that the Buffalo Police Department would keep 30 feet at the rear of the parcel along Louisiana for its K-9 Training Facility, which is now named for fallen Officer Craig Lehner. So only the police station and parking lot are available.

The building's market value, according to city records, is about $606,000.

Mehaffy said the city sent out the solicitation to a broad list of developers. Bids are due at noon Wednesday, Jan. 23. Proposals must include a description of the planned use, a plan for cleanup of "unverified environmental issues," the purchase price, financing details and developer experience. Prospective buyers must not owe the city any debt or have any violations on other properties.

"We're looking forward to seeing what kind of responses we'll receive in mid-January," he said. "We'll have to see what comes together at the end of the day."