F. Earle Ganzenmuller, 90, World War II veteran, industrial product manager

Nov. 14, 1928 – Nov. 28, 2018

F. Earle Ganzenmuller, of Clarence and Venice, Fla., an Army veteran and retired industrial product manager, died Nov. 28 in Hospice Buffalo in Cheektowaga, two weeks after his 90th birthday.

Born Frank Earle Ganzenmuller in New Haven, Conn., he served in the Army as a military policeman with the occupying forces in Korea following World War II.

The first in his family to graduate from college, he attended Seton Hall College, now Seton Hall University, on the G.I. Bill.

He worked at Davis Safety Equipment in Newark, N.J., from 1951 to 1969, then was transferred by the parent company, Automatic Sprinkler Corp., to Scott Aviation as manager of customer service for fire and safety products. He retired as a product manager in 1990.

A longtime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, he was active in a VFW post in Venice. He took part in an honor flight to the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C., two years ago.

His name will be added to the Veterans Memorial in Amherst State Park next summer.

He enjoyed golfing.

He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, the former Bette Costello, in 2008.

Surviving are three sons, Thomas, Paul and William; a daughter, Patricia; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Services with military honors will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, in Amigone Funeral Home, 8440 Main St., Clarence.