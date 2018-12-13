DUDZIK, Eugene W.

DUDZIK - Eugene W. Age 77, passed away on December 2, 2018, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Eugene was born on April 4, 1941, in Buffalo, New York, to Walter William and Lottie Lucki Dudzik. He was a kind man that loved his family and good music. He will be greatly missed by all. He was preceded in death by his parents. Eugene is survived by his wife, Susann Dudzik, of Flatonia, TX; one son, Cody (Crystal) Dudzik, of Montgomery, AL; three grandchildren, Easton, Hudson, and Winston Dudzik, of Montgomery, AL; one sister, Judy (Don) Rice, of Kingsland, GA, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Services were entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd., Kingsville, Texas 78363.