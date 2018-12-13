Driver surrenders in Clarence hit-run that injured woman walking her dog
Charges are pending against a truck driver who allegedly struck and injured a woman who was walking her dog Dec. 4 on Harris Hill Road in Clarence, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from the Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver of the truck turned himself in.
The victim was a 51-year-old Williamsville woman walking her dog, who was hit by a passing truck along Harris Hill, near Stonehaven Drive, the Sheriff's Office said. She was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where she was diagnosed with a brain injury, fractured skull and arm injury, according to the Sheriff's Office.
She has since been released from the hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.
