Driver surrenders in Clarence hit-run that injured woman walking her dog

Charges are pending against a truck driver who allegedly struck and injured a woman who was walking her dog Dec. 4 on Harris Hill Road in Clarence, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from the Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver of the truck turned himself in.

The victim was a 51-year-old Williamsville woman walking her dog, who was hit by a passing truck along Harris Hill, near Stonehaven Drive, the Sheriff's Office said. She was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where she was diagnosed with a brain injury, fractured skull and arm injury, according to the Sheriff's Office.

She has since been released from the hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.