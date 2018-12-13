DRDUL, Florence M. (Zaborowski)

December 11, 2018, age 95, of Clarence, NY. Beloved wife of the late Norman H. Hartig and the late Albert A. Drdul; dearest mother of Norman F. (Mary) Hartig, Paula M. Hartig and Mark S. (Tracy) Hartig; dear grandmother of Andrew (Coreen) Hartig; great-grandmother of Charles, Caroline and Alexander. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday (Today) from 4-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.). Family and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday in Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel (Union Rd. and Genesee St.) at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com