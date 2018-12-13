David J. Jacobell, 66, Laborers Local worker and self-taught guitarist

Sept. 2, 1952 – Dec. 10, 2018

When David J. Jacobell and Linda Reed fell in love in 1991, they became more than a couple – they became a family.

Nicole Swallow, who was 4 years old when Mr. Jacobell came into her life, said he took on the responsibility of supporting and encouraging her and two brothers, Nick, then 11, and Jesse, 10, as well as their mother.

In doing so, Nicole Swallow said, Mr. Jacobell "went the extra mile."

Literally.

Neither Mr. Jacobell nor his wife drove. To get to his jobs all over the region with Laborers Local 210, he walked, took a bus or arranged for rides with fellow workers, said Nicole Swallow. "He did whatever he had to to make a good life for his family," she said.

Mr. Jacobell, who was known locally as a talented self-taught guitarist, died Dec. 10, 2018, in his West Seneca home with assistance from Hospice Buffalo. He was 66 and had been ill since April.

Born in South Buffalo, he was the oldest of eight children of Donald and Patricia Jacobell and brother of Mark, Sandra, Lisa, Vicki, Martina, Kristina and Susan. His father, a steelworker at Bethlehem Steel, died when Mr. Jacobell was 19; his mother died five years later. Mr. Jacobell took on a parental role and helped raise his young siblings, said Nicole Swallow.

Mr. Jacobell graduated from McKinley High School in 1970 and briefly attended Erie Community College to become a dental assistant, Nicole Swallow said. After holding a few different jobs, he joined Laborers Local 210 on Nov. 30, 2000, and for the rest of his life worked as a general laborer, concentrating on demolition and environmental work. He was certified in asbestos removal, said his stepdaughter.

What the children didn't know until many years later is that when Mr. Jacobell was laid off before the holidays, he would pawn his guitars to get money to give his stepchildren a generous Christmas. "We never went without, we had nice Christmases every year," Nicole Swallow said. "It wasn't until I was an adult that my mother told me that my stepfather would pawn his guitars so he could get us all Christmas presents, and the he would get money together after the holidays to get them back."

"He was a phenomenal guitar player," Nicole Swallow said. It was a nice thing, waking up every morning and hearing him play the guitar."

Mr. Jacobell played the music of his favorite band, Led Zeppelin, but also played songs by the Rolling Stones, AC/DC and Rush. He would sit in on performances, especially at the Tudor Lounge, where artist and musician Charlie Reed, Linda Jacobell's brother, would always get Mr. Jacobell on stage.

He was an avid gardener and after a day of work would walk to his stepdaughter's South Buffalo home and work on her garden, too, she said.

When Mr. Jacobell's stepson Jesse and Sarah Ketry became the parents of David Swallow six years ago, Jesse Swallow wrote in a Facebook post, "The two of them lit up each other’s hearts. My stepfather was a child at heart, his silliness and joy whenever his grandson was around was contagious and not lost on David. They were a perfect match, equally enamored with each other, partners in crime and the best of friends. I am so thankful for the six years they shared together."

Besides his stepdaughter, stepsons and stepgrandson, Mr. Jacobell is survived by his wife of 21 years, Linda (Reed) Jacobell; his brother Mark and sisters Sandra, Lisa, Vicki and Martina Jacobell and Kristina Delaney; and many nieces and nephews.

A service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Loomis, Offers and Loomis Memorial Chapel, 1820 Seneca St., Buffalo. "There will be bagpipes, which was something he wanted," said Nicole Swallow. A Celebration of Life event will be planned for early 2019.