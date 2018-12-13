Crowd joins in for a joyous BPO Holiday Pops with John Morris Russell

John Morris Russell, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's principal pops conductor, has certainly taken the reins of the orchestra’s Holiday Pops concert with a vengeance. There was so much visible energy to his conducting at the opening performance on Thursday morning in Kleinhans Music Hall, that it is as if he had tapped into a monster quantity of caffeine before bouncing onto the podium.

First up on the program was “We Need A Little Christmas” from the Broadway show “Mame,” a tune whose bouncy melody was a perfect choice to showcase how the orchestra and chorus would work together during the balance of the show.

Russell’s between song patter was filled with reminiscences of the sort of holiday vinyl releases that commercial outfits used to hype their wares. These trinkets would feature recordings of seasonal fare by the Robert Shaw Chorale or Liberace, singing and playing their way through Christmas chestnuts.

Those albums more than likely influenced a lot of the material that showed up on the program, including a version of Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” the Irving Berlin classic “I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm” and Carmen Dragon’s take on “Deck the Halls.”

Some of the arrangements played by the orchestra also duplicated things Russell has done as leader of the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, especially Timothy Berens “A Winter Miracle” - a mashup of Vivaldi’s “Winter” concerto from the “Four Seasons” and “Hanukkah O Hanukkah” - and “Dance of the Floreadores,” Jeff Tyzik’s arrangement of an arrangement by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite.”

Adia Dobbins was brought in to be the vocal soloist for the concert and she did a more than credible job. Her singing in the Berlin hit was solid. The gospel-inflected “Mary Did You Know?” had some balance problems with the orchestra covering Dobbin’s vocals a tad, but all of that paled in comparison to her splendid voicing of “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”

Vincent O’Neill was brought onstage to provide narration for Clement Clarke Moore’s poem, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” He had the perfect voice and pacing for this and it enhanced the accompanying slide show illustrating the poem.

By the time the obligatory audience participation part of the program rolled around (a medley sampling lyrics from a variety of popular Christmas tunes), the audience joined the performers with glee. There was even time for an impressive encore with Dobbins, the choir and the BPO.

Good show guys.

REVIEW

John Morris Russell's Holiday Pops

With the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Dec. 13 in Kleinhans Music Hall. Additional performances at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14, 8 p.m. Dec. 15 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Visit bpo.org.