COOK, Norman V., Sr.

COOK - Norman V., Sr. November 10, 2018, age 73. Beloved husband of 49 years to Diane M. (nee Green) Cook; loving father of Ricky Showalter, John Baker, Norman (Julie) Cook Jr., Tammy (Julius) Butera and the late Ralph "Skip" (Amy) Baker; cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; caring brother of Shirley (late Jim) Collins, Barbara Jo (Jim) Bork, Cathy (Irv) Brooks and predeceased by the late Billie Jean (late Terry) Eldridge, Walter "Sonny" Cook and Bobby (Debbie) Cook; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Saturday from 1-3 and 5-9 PM and Sunday from 12-2 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive), where a Funeral Service will follow Sunday at 2 PM. Norman was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. Condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com