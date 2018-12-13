Classic mid-December day for ice boom installation; 40s for the weekend

The most exciting thing eastern Lake Erie will produce today is the expected installation of the ice boom.

Otherwise, a pretty nondescript mid-December day is forecast in metro Buffalo.

The National Weather Service calls for a a chance for scattered snow showers in the morning today with less than one-half of accumulation possible.

Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the upper 30s.

Overnight, the weather service said mostly cloudy skies are forecast with lows staying above freezing.

Temperatures are forecast to moderate into the mid-40s on Friday and a southerly flow continues bringing increasingly warmer air to Western New York.

Weather service forecasters call for a slight chance of showers during the day Friday and chances for rain Friday evening.

Highs are forecast to stay in the low 40s on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Partly sunny skies with light winds and a 1 p.m. kickoff temperature near 40 degrees is expected for those headed to New Era Field when the Buffalo Bills host the Detroit Lions.

A change in the weather pattern also looks to favor above-normal temperatures in the extended forecast, the weather service said.

Odds favor above normal temperatures mid-month across our region as polar air retreats back to Alaska and northeastern Asia. pic.twitter.com/11HnACM2TU — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 13, 2018

The average temperatures for this time of year is in the mid-30s for a daytime high and lows in the mid-20s.