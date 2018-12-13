CINTRON, Al

Cintron - Al Of South Buffalo, NY, December 11, 2018. Beloved husband of Frances (nee Gadomski) Cintron; loving father of Lisa McCormick (Dave Schwalenberg), Kelly Alvarado-Cintron, Allan (Gina) Cintron, and Brian (Robyn) Cintron; cherished grandfather of Ashley, Martin, Allan Jr., Zoe, Ella, Violet, Owen, Kayla, and Carter; son of the late Luis and Gertrudiz (nee Rosado) Cintron; dearest brother of Hilda Faltisko, Jose Cintron, William Cintron, and the late Gloria Cintron, Benjamin Sr. (late Frieda) Cintron, Carmen Hernandez, Josephine Perez, and Gilberto Cintron; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., and where prayers will be said on Saturday morning 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family Worship Site), 1091 South Park Ave., Buffalo, NY 14220. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com