Ceremony ends yearlong celebration of Amherst's 200th birthday

Amherst will wrap up the yearlong celebration of its bicentennial with a ceremony Monday, Dec. 17.

The town marked its 200th birthday with a series of events throughout 2018. The closing ceremony starts at 3 p.m. Monday in the Amherst Municipal Building, 5583 Main St., Williamsville.

The Amherst Symphony Quartet will perform and officials will show a tribute video and dedicate a time capsule to be opened in 2068. Amherst employees have placed items in the capsule, including maps, financial documents, photos, brochures and a town-issued pager and cellphone.

The capsule will be buried between the Municipal Building and the Williamsville Public Library, behind a stone that marks a capsule buried in 1993 and set for opening in 2043.

The public is welcome and coffee and cake will be served at the end of Monday's event.