CATAFFO, Saeko "Sae" (Takemoto)

Of the Town of Tonwanda, entered into rest December 12, 2018, at the age of 51. Beloved wife of Michael Cataffo; devoted step-mother of Mario, Anthony, and Rochelle Cataffo; loving daughter of Kayo and Hiroshi Takemoto, of Himeji, Japan; dear sister of the late Chizuko (Yuuji) Murao; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 2-5:30 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com