Burton B. Sarles, 91, retired Buffalo trial attorney

Jan. 18, 1927 – Dec. 1, 2018

Burton B. Sarles, of Boynton Beach, Fla., a retired Buffalo trial attorney, died Dec. 1 in Lake View Care Center, Delray Beach, Fla. He was 91.

Born in Buffalo, the youngest of three boys, he was a 1945 graduate of Masten Park High School and served in the Army stateside, attaining the rack of technical sergeant.

Returning from service, he helped run his family’s business, Sarles Kosher Delicatessen on Hertel Avenue, while he attended the University at Buffalo on the G.I. Bill.

As a student at UB Law School, he helped found the Buffalo Law Review and was co-editor of its first edition. He received his doctor of law degree in 1951.

Mr. Sarles began his career with noted trial lawyer Norman Lewis, who put him in charge of a trial during his first week with Lewis’ firm.

After several years, he joined with his childhood friend and law school classmate Sherwood Freed to form Sarles & Freed, a personal injury law firm in the Brisbane Building in downtown Buffalo.

After they dissolved that practice in 1970, he joined with Stephen Frey to establish the firm Sarles & Frey. He retired in 1988.

Mr. Sarles served a term as president of the Erie County Bar Association in the 1970s and was active in the United Jewish Appeal.

A former Kenmore and Williamsville resident, he moved to Florida 30 years ago.

An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of the Westwood Country Club. He enjoyed skiing with his family and playing racket sports and duplicate bridge. He was a regular at Kaufman’s Health Club in Kenmore.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, the former Sylvia Blackman; two sons, Mark and Bob; a daughter, Susan Hoffman; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services were private.