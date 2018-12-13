Bills' LeSean McCoy returns to practice, would 'love' to play in final three games

LeSean McCoy practiced on a limited basis Thursday for the first time since a hamstring injury forced the Buffalo Bills’ star running back out of Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets.

But it remains unclear whether he’ll play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

“He picked it up a little bit today,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “We'll see as we get into (Friday) morning and the rest of the week.”

Running back Chris Ivory, who left the Jets game with a shoulder injury, has been a full practice participant this week and would start against Detroit should McCoy miss the game.

McCoy managed just one yard on two carries against the Jets before leaving early in the first quarter and sitting out the remainder of the game. It was essentially the third game he missed because of injury this season, the worst of his career.

McCoy has a career-low 479 yards and two touchdowns on 144 carries through 12 games, and his 3.3 yards per rush is by far the lowest of his career. Rookie quarterback Josh Allen has surpassed him as the team’s leading rusher this season.

McCoy said it felt good to get back on the field with his teammates Thursday and that he was trying to get loose and feel comfortable again.

“Injuries are part of the game,” McCoy said, “but I guess the frustrating part is just how it’s been going. I’m sure everybody in the locker room had a big expectation for our season. But hey, you can only control what you can control and you’ve just got to keep pushing, keep fighting.”

With only three games remaining in the season and the Bills eliminated from playoff consideration, how much does he want to push to get back on the field?

“I could use some more yards,” McCoy said, “so any opportunities I get to do that, I’d love to do that.”

Hauschka still sidelined

Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka still has not practiced since suffering a right hip injury on a dirty hit by Jets defensive end Henry Anderson.

McDermott said he’s optimistic Hauschka will be able to play against the Lions.

Quarterback Derek Anderson remains in the league’s concussion protocol and was limited.

Cornerback Ryan Lewis (concussion) did not practice.

Tight ends Logan Thomas (hamstring) and Jason Croom (groin) were both full practice participants.