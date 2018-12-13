View from Vegas: Why the Bills have the edge against the Lions

Josh Allen became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to rush for 100 yards in consecutive games. And it certainly was needed as Allen's return has helped spark an anemic offense. Meanwhile, the Bills' defense remains ranked No. 1 in the league.

The Bills are winning the stats – 136 yards per game more than their opponents over the course of the second half of the season, or 40 yards better than Dallas, which is second in that category. The Bills have out-statted four of their last five foes, despite going 2-3 in those five. While hopes of a winning season are out the window, the numbers make Buffalo an intriguing option for bettors.

The Lions are wedged in the middle of a double-division sandwich for the Bills – two games against division opponents Miami and the Jets before facing the Lions and two games against division opponents New England and Miami after. But when you’re riding a two-game losing streak, situational sandwiches are like fake people – they just don’t matter.

What matters is that the Bills are 8-1 against the spread at home with a losing division record coming off a division game against opponents coming off a non-division game. Coupled with Detroit’s 0-5 record against the spread in games when coming off a win of 14 or more points (the Lions beat Arizona, 17-3, last Sunday), the spark has been ignited.

Prediction: BILLS over Detroit by 10.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at Playbook.com or @MarcLawrence.