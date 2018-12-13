[BN] Blitz newsletter: Kyle Williams prepares the Bills for life after Kyle Williams

With the Bills all but eliminated from playoff contention last week, Kyle Williams took it upon himself to begin passing the torch.

Williams, the Bills' 13th-year defensive tackle, runs the team's players-only meeting every Thursday, where specifics of the gameplan can be reviewed in a coach-free environment. But last week, Williams ceded the floor to rookie middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

"The guy that's in that position, in a perfect world, is kind of your bell cow," Williams said. "He's communicating the ins and outs of the defense to everybody around. He's the quarterback of the defense."

If this is the beginning of the end for Williams, it's been an incredible journey. Williams will undoubtedly be inducted to the team's Wall of Fame some day – and we'll always have this memory of him realizing the Bills were headed to the playoffs.

7 potential free agent targets for Bills: Now that the Bills are mathematically eliminated, it's time to start looking toward the future. Here are 7 free agents who could help the Bills, including some linemen to block for Josh Allen.

Bills’ O-linemen know blocking for Josh Allen can be an adventure: Speaking of blocking for Allen ... his lineman say it can be a challenge with his scrambling ability. "When option one, two, and three aren’t there, that’s when I kind of try to exploit a defense with my legs,” Allen said.

Bills add Keith Ford, Dean Marlowe to 53-man roster: There were some open roster spots after Matt Milano and Taron Johnson went on injured reserve, so RB Keith Ford and CB Dean Marlowe got called up from practice squad.

Bills' pass-rush turns in worst performance of the season in loss to Jets: The Bills are 0-2 over the past two games despite outgaining their opponents, 783-423. The losing streak seems to coincide with the team's worst pass-rushing performances of the season.

