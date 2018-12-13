Bills fans to hear ex-QBs analyze Allen for next two games; Sabres ratings stay strong

As good as Adam Archuleta has been as the analyst on four Buffalo Bills games this season, he didn’t play quarterback in the National Football League.

And it would be nice to hear what former NFL quarterbacks feel about the development of Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen as the season winds down.

For the next two weeks, that is going to happen.

As previously reported, Brady Quinn will be working Sunday’s Fox telecast of the Bills-Lions game alongside play-by-play man Joe Davis. Megan Olivi is the sideline reporter. Quinn was a No. 1 draft choice of the Cleveland Browns in 2007 out of Notre Dame and was given a shot by six other NFL teams before retiring.

On the following Sunday when the Bills visit the New England Patriots, Allen’s performance will be judged by a former quarterback and a former coach.

Trent Green and former Arizona Coach Bruce Arians will be the analysts alongside play-by-play man Greg Gumbel for their first Bills game of the season on Dec. 23. Melanie Collins is the sideline reporter.

Green won a Super Bowl ring when he with the St. Louis Rams, one of five teams he played quarterback for in the NFL. He also was selected to two Pro Bowls.

Inquiring minds want to know: How have ratings been for the last two Buffalo Sabres games?

The Sabres’ 6-2 loss last Saturday afternoon had an 8.5 rating, which is very strong for an afternoon game. The Sabres’ 4-3 overtime win over Los Angeles Tuesday had an 11.0 live rating. The overtime rating was 16.7.

At this point of the year when network television is often carrying reruns or holiday specials, the Sabres games are the top-rated programs in prime time on the nights they are played.

