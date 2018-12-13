Bettors Guide: Are dynasties of Pats, Steelers on verge of crumbling?

Eleven games of the remaining Week 15 schedule in the National Football League factor into the makeup of the roster of teams for the postseason playoffs.

One, though, looms over all the rest. It's the New England Patriots' visit to Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday to face the Steelers. Potentially, it will have a huge impact on the postseason lineup — a loss could keep the Patriots from gaining a first-round bye and a Steelers loss would endanger their playoff hopes entirely.

More important, it could be pivotal in the short-term futures of both franchises.

Avoiding the first-round bye and home field advantage have been critical factors in New England's long run of success with Bill Belichick as coach and Tom Brady at quarterback.

In their eight trips to the Super Bowl with Belichick and Brady the Patriots avoided the wild-card playoff round each time. Only one of their 16 AFC playoff wins in those years has come on the road — 2004 at Pittsburgh.

Failing to get the wild-card bye and home field advantage will spell the end of the New England dynasty, is the way the thinking goes. After all, Brady will be 42 next year.

Pittsburgh has been to the postseason eight times in 11 seasons under coach Mike Tomlin with Ben Roethlisberger, now 36, at quarterback. Though they still lead the AFC North, the Steelers have lost three in a row and are missing injured running back James Conner. A loss to New England opens the door for Baltimore to win the division and might even allow an outsider such as Miami, Tennessee, Indianapolis or even Denver to steal the final wild-card berth. That could shut the window of opportunity on the Steelers as they are currently constituted.

A capsule look at a Week 15 schedule packed with intrigue:

Game of the day

Patriots (9-4) at Steelers (7-5-1)

TV: CBS, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

The line: Patriots -1 1/2.

Record ATS: Patriots 8-5; Steelers 6-7.

Over/under: 52.

Times over/under: Patriots 5/8; Steelers 6/7.

The scoop: Steelers haven't covered the spread in their last four. Both teams have to be embarrassed the way they bungled their way to losses on the road last week. ... Tomlin is only 2-6 against New England. Belichick is 11-10 against Steelers but eight of the losses came when he was coaching the Browns.

Outlook: Don't look for Gronk at safety this week. Old habits die slow. Patriots, 33-30.

Top attractions

Cowboys (8-5) at Colts (7-6)

Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m.

The line: Colts -2 1/2.

Record ATS: Cowboys 7-5-1; Colts 6-6-1.

Over/under: 47.

Times over/under: Cowboys 6/7; Colts 7/4/2.

The scoop: Cowboys have covered their last five but Indy is favorite at home. ... Best receiver nobody is talking about is T.Y. Hilton of Colts, who had nine catches for 199 yards last week in win at Houston that kept Indy playoff hopes alive.

Outlook: Two hot QBs. Dak Prescott of Cowboys passed for 455 yards last week. Andrew Luck of Colts keeps throwing TD passes, 17 in his last 20 games. Moment may be too big for young Colts, even at home. Dallas, 27-21.

Eagles (6-7) at Rams (11-2)

TV: NBC, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

The line: Rams -11.

Record ATS: Eagles 4-9; Rams 6-7.

Over/under: 52 1/2.

Times over/under: Eagles 6/6/1; Rams 7/5/1.

The scoop: Line jumped a few points with news that Eagles QB Carson Wendt (back) may not play and Super Bowl winner Nick Foles may start. ... Mighty Rams not looking as invincible in their march to Super Bowl and Jared Goff looking more and more mortal. However, 18 of his 27 TD passes have come at home.

Outlook: Foles or Wentz, looking for proud Eagles to put on a show to show that their disappointing season is all a big mistake. Rams win one in memory of Isaiah Robertson, 30-24.

Saints (11-2) at Panthers (6-7)

TV: ESPN, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

The line: Saints -6.

Record ATS: Saints 10-3; Panthers 5-8.

Over/under: 51 1/2.

Times over/under: Saints 6/7; Panthers 7/6.

The scoop: Saints games have gone under last four weeks and their offense was not overpowering against horrendous Bucs' defense last week. ... Saints swept both games from division rivals last season. Teams will meet again in season finale. ... Panthers have lost five straight starting with rout at Pittsburgh, but only one was at home.

Outlook: Desperate team wins these type of late-season games, the saying goes. Panthers are desperate and would love to spoil Saints' shot at No. 1 seed in NFC. Panthers, 24-21.

Texans (9-4) at Jets (4-9)

TV: NFLN, Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

The line: Texans -6.

Record ATS: Texans 5-5-2; Jets 5-8.

Over/under: 41 1/2.

Times over/under: Texans 5/7; Jets 7/6.

The scoop: Jets covered last two after losing ATS five in a row. New York actually looked like a team that cared against Bills last week. Buffalo couldn't get to Sam Darnold, couldn't cover Robby Anderson or tight ends.

Outlook: Win over Bills that shouldn't have been kept Texans on nine-game win streak that was ended by Colts last week. Houston most overrated team in league. Jets show some gumption and pride. Houston, 17-14.

Browns (5-7-1) at Broncos (6-7)

TV: NFLN, Saturday, 8:20 p.m.

The line: Broncos -3.

Record ATS: Browns 8-4-1; Broncos 7-5.

Over/under: 45 1/2.

Times over/under: Browns 6/7; Broncos 4/9.

The scoop: Broncos games have been under last six. Win over Browns, next week at Oakland and in finale at home against Chargers gives young Denver team a playoff shot. Broncos' leading rusher (Phillip Lindsay) and receiver (Courtland Sutton) are both rookies. ... Baker Mayfield of Browns easily the best of 2018 rookie QB crop. If they can find a coach, Browns are building a playoff contender for 2019.

Outlook: Present Browns are too young to remember nightmares against Denver in '80s, but Denver, 23-17.

Buccaneers (5-8) at Ravens (7-6)

Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m.

The line: Ravens -7 1/2.

Record ATS: Bucs 5-8; Ravens 7-6.

Over/under: 46 1/2.

Times over/under: Bucs 9/4; Ravens 4/7/1.

The scoop: Ravens have covered last three. Bucs games went over first eight weeks. They are 1-4 since. ... Joe Flacco cleared to play but rookie Lamar Jackson will start again at QB for Balto. ... Ravens couldn't close the deal at KC last week but face hot-and-cold Bucs, who have not won a road game since opener at New Orleans (indoors).

Outlook: Ravens need this to keep heat on Steelers who play later. Too much at stake for Baltimore to falter. Ravens, 28-16.

Packers (5-7-1) at Bears (9-4)

Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m.

The line: Bears -6.

Record ATS: Packers 4-9; Bears 9-4.

Over/under: 45.

Times over/under: Packers 6/5/2; Bears 7/5/1.

The scoop: Bears covered six of last seven games. Was Packers' thrashing of Falcons last week a sign that they are ready to play in post-McCarthy days or indication that Falcons have quit? ... With two and a half game lead over Vikings in division, Bears may be thinking they can wrap it up next week on the road at lowly 49ers

Outlook: Packers have won last five in ancient rivalry which goes back to Nagurski-Halas versus Lambeau-Johnny "Blood" McNally in the '30s. ... Green Bay would love to spoil possible division clincher for Midway Monsters. Packers, 20-16.

Dolphins (7-6) at Vikings (6-6-1)

Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m.

The line: Vikings -7.

Record ATS: Dolphins 7-4-1; Vikings 6-6-1.

Over/under: 44 1/2.

Times over/under: Dolphins 6/6/1; Vikings 5/8.

The scoop: What an odd matchup for a game that looks vital to both sides. Thanks to generosity of zebras and Bills two weeks ago and Miami Miracle play against the Belichicks last week, a bad Dolphins team is in playoff hunt. ... If Minnesota wins it will be Vikings first over a team with a winning record this season. Vikes among most overrated teams in league all season and firing offensive coordinator John DeFilippo shows panic in ranks.

Outlook: Failing to score more than seven at Seattle is not surprising or a reason to fire a coordinator. Vikings have overrated themselves, but beating Miami away from their home sweat box should be routine. Vikings, 24-10.

Titans (7-6) at Giants (5-8)

Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m.

The line: Giants -2 1/2.

Record ATS: Titans 6-6-1; Giants 8-5.

Over/under: 43 1/2.

Times over/under: Titans 6/6; Giants 9/4.

The scoop: Giants covered last five and last four have gone over. If I were a playoff contender, like Titans, Colts and Cowboys, I would not want to be facing Giants and their offensive weapons. ... Titans humiliated Jaguars 10 days ago after struggling against Jets at home the week before. Only Tennessee road wins were at Jax and Dallas before Cowboys woke up. ... RB duel between Derrick Henry of Titans, who ran for four against Jaguars, and Giants rookie Saquon Barkley (5.4-yard average, nine rushing TDs.

Outlook: Giants getting more dangerous each week. Meadowlanders, 24-13.

Best of the rest

Lions (5-8) at Bills (4-9)

TV: Fox, Sunday, 1 p.m.

The line: Bills -2 1/2.

Record ATS: Lions 6-6-1; Bills 5-7-1.

Over/under: 39 1/2.

Times over/under: Lions 6/7; Bills 6/6/1.

The scoop: Lions' last four games have gone under. In 2017, eight of their games went 50 or more with a high of 90. ... Bills lead league in defense (290.6), but offense, horrendous special teams play and minus-8 turnovers explains record. ... LeGarrette Blount of Lions once ran for 189 yards against Bills (as a Patriot) and LeSan McCoy had 217-yard game against Detroit as an Eagle, but both were in the 2013 season.

Outlook: When QB is your leading rusher and doesn't make pass plays on the run like Mahomes or Darnold, it's not a good thing. Lions, 17-14.

Cardinals (3-10) at Falcons (4-9)

Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m.

The line: Falcons -9.

Record ATS: Cards 6-6-1; Falcons 3-10.

Over/under: 44.

Times over/under: Cards 5/8; Falcons 7/6.

The scoop: Falcons have not covered last five and played like dead men walking in falling behind, 34-7, at Green Bay last week. ... Explain how Cards' rookie QB Josh Rosen could complete 26 passes and not get team to end zone in 17-3 home loss to Lions.

Outlook: It's final home game for Falcons who are 1-5 on the road. Amazing that Atlanta can't win despite apparently productive season by Matt Ryan (28 TDs-6 INTs). Falcons, 30-17.

Raiders (3-10) at Bengals (5-8)

Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m.

The line: Bengals -2 1/2.

Record ATS: Raiders 4-8-1; Bengals 6-7.

Over/under: 46.

Times over/under: Raiders 6/7; Bengals 7/5.

The scoop: What team has made more impact on NFL season than Raiders? Oakland trades have turned Cowboys (Amari Cooper) and Bears (Khalil Mack) into playoff teams. ... Raiders have covered three of last four.

Outlook: Bengals have to be worst defensive team ex-Bill Jim Haslett (Cincinnati LB coach) has ever been associated with. Raiders, 33-20.

Seahawks (8-5) at 49ers (3-10)

Kickoff: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

The line: Seahawks -4.

Record ATS: Seahawks 9-3-1; 49ers 4-8-1.

Over/under: 44.

Times over/under: Seahawks 6/7; 49ers 7/6.

The scoop: Seahawks have covered last five and have sneaked up on the rest of the league and have eyes on upsetting Chiefs at home next week. ... All three Niners wins at home. ... New NFL star, SF tight end George Kittle, a fifth-rounder out of Iowa in 2017. He's averaging 16.0 yards on 69 receptions on a team with Nick Mullens at QB.

Outlook: Oddsmakers and bettors obviously expect a Seattle letdown on the road. Seahawks, 24-10.

Dog of the day

Redskins (6-7) at Jaguars (4-9)

Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m.

The line: Jaguars -7.

Record ATS: Redskins 7-6; Jaguars 5-7-1.

Over/under: 36.

Times over/under: Redskins 6/7; Jaguars 6/6/1.

The scoop: Redskins have not covered last three. Only Jax win since Sept. 30 was 6-0 thriller over Colts. Record like that for a supposed playoff contender can get a guy fired.

Outlook: Who expected a Cody Kessler vs. Josh Johnson QB matchup back in August? Jaguars, 9-0.

Last week: Favorites covered seven games and lost nine. Home favorites were 4-5 against the spread.

Last week's record: 8-7 straight up; 9-6 against the spread.

Season's record: 101-76-2 straight up; 88-84-6 against the spread.