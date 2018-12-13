ALMETER, Richard T.

ALMETER - Richard T. Of Orchard Park, entered into rest December 1, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Melinda (nee Poole) Almeter; devoted father of George S. (Tracy) Almeter; loving son of the late Bernard and Rose Almeter; dear brother of Bernard J. (Karen) Almeter, Jr. and Karina M. (John R.) Oishei; fond uncle of Curtis and Timothy Almeter and the late Liesl W. Oishei; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 11-1 PM for gathering in Richard's memory. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com