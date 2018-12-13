2019 Tonawanda city budget takes effect without any mayoral vetoes

The City of Tonawanda's 2019 budget will take effect as amended by the Common Council last month after Mayor Rick Davis declined to veto any items.

The $24.1 million budget raises the city's tax levy, the total to be collected in taxes, by 12.9 percent.

The property tax rate declines by 2.04 percent, to $18.25 per $1,000 of assessed value. However, many city residents will pay more in taxes next year because of a recently completed citywide revaluation that boosted the assessed value of many homes.

The Council approved Davis' proposal on Nov. 20 after making $57,500 in spending cuts and adding the same amount back to other budget lines. A Council statement warns the city's finances are growing dire, and officials must scrutinize union contracts, employee overtime and a shrinking reserve fund.