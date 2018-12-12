Share this article

(Derek Gee/News file photo)

Williamsville school students notified about tuberculosis case

Erie County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein said 185 students at Transit Middle School and Williamsville South High School in Amherst and St. Mary School in Swormville may have been exposed to a school staff person diagnosed with tuberculosis.

Notifications have been sent to the parents of all students exposed, she said.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that usually affects the lungs. Students in danger of being infected are those who would have been close enough to inhale the bacteria from the infected person while that person was speaking, coughing or sneezing.

Those who may have been exposed to someone with TB should contact their health care provider and ask about getting a skin or blood test for TB.

Burstein would not say whether the individual was a bus driver, but did say that other adult school staff were not believed to have been exposed.

