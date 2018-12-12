UB football recruits get pens ready for early signing period

The University at Buffalo football team is preparing to welcome its 2019 freshman class as it readies for its first bowl game since 2013.

Eighteen players have verbally committed to UB and are expected to sign national letters of intent on Wednesday, including Malik Brooks, a wide receiver from Lockport, and Tyler Doty, an offensive lineman from St. Joe’s.

247Sports ranks five incoming UB freshmen as three-star prospects: Brooks, linebackers Rich Miller, Kyler Laing and Caleb Tate, and defensive back Marcus Fuqua.

Brooks, a Buffalo News All-Western New York selection, set the WNY record for receiving yards in a season (1,244), and set school records for receptions (47) and touchdowns (17) in a season.

Miller is a Detroit News All-State Division 3-4 first-team selection at linebacker for King High School in Detroit. He helped King win the Michigan Division 3 championship in November.

Laing is a 6-foot-3-inch, 227-pound outside linebacker from Godby High School in Tallahassee, Fla. He committed to the Bulls in September, nine months after he decommitted from South Florida. Tate, a 6-1, 190 lb. outside linebacker from Tampa (Fla.) Catholic, also committed to UB in September.

Tate made his official visit last weekend. He chose Buffalo because of its coaching staff, and because he will be near relatives in Erie.

“They’re winning a lot of games and I hope to continue that for the next (few) years,” Tate said. “They were also showing me the most love. A UB coach was calling me every week, they were sending me hand-written letters saying they really liked me and said that I would be a great fit for their program.”

Fuqua, a 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pound safety from Southfield A&T in the Detroit suburbs, committed to the Bulls in June.

“The coaches made me feel like a need instead of a want, and I developed a great relationship with them over time,” Fuqua said. “I stuck with UB because they were one of the first schools to even show some interest in me and they always recruited me hard throughout the process.”

UB’s incoming freshman class will include several players with notable accolades and ties to the Bulls.

Jelani Foster, a wide receiver from St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Laurel, Md., committed to the Bulls in April of 2017 and graduated from Pallotti earlier this year. He postponed his enrollment at UB until January, and plans to sign his national letter of intent Wednesday.

Foster said he received his first FBS scholarship offer from UB.

“I just loved how straightforward they were with me and their honesty, because I hadn’t got that from a lot of other schools,” Foster said.

Foster will be the fourth player on UB’s roster from Pallotti, joining running back Jaret Patterson and his brother, James, a linebacker, and linebacker Justin Mulbah. Foster said his friendships with the Pattersons and Mulbah, and his connection with former Bulls linebacker Justin Winters, a former assistant coach at Pallotti, also factored into his decision to commit to the Bulls.

Doty, from St. Joe’s, committed to Buffalo in July. The 6-foot-5-inch, 296-pound lineman won the 2018 Trench Trophy, given to the senior who is the top two-way lineman in Western New York. He was an All-Western New York first-team selection on offense.

Caelan Shepard is a 6-foot-6-inch, 310-pound tackle from Broadneck High School in Annapolis, Md. Shepard was a USA Today All-USA Maryland second team and a Baltimore Sun All-Metro first-team selection as a junior in 2017.

The NCAA instituted the early signing period a year ago, and 14 players signed in December of 2017 to join the Bulls’ freshman class.

The Bulls won’t be in Western New York on signing day this year, though. UB leaves Tuesday for the Dollar General Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and plans to receive National Letters of Intent in Alabama on Wednesday as they prepare for the Dec. 22 bowl game against Troy.

The early signing period concludes Dec. 21. The second (regular) signing period starts Feb. 6, 2019, and ends April 1, 2019.

Verbal commitments are nonbinding, and the NCAA prohibits coaches from commenting on recruits until after receiving a player’s signed National Letter of Intent.

The recruiting trail

A look at the University at Buffalo football team’s projected incoming class of recruits:

Pos. Player School, Hometown 247 rank Ht. Wt.

WR Malik Brooks Lockport 3* 6-3 180

LB Rich Miller King, Detroit 3* 6-0 215

OLB Kyler Laing Goodby, Tallahasee, Fla. 3* 6-3 227

OLB Kaleb Tate Tampa Catholic, Tampa, Fla. 3* 6-1 190

S Marcus Fuqua Southfield, Mich. 3* 6-1 190

WR Javien Cuff Vero Beach, Fla. 2* 6-2 170

G Bence Polgar Wayne Hills, Wayne, N.J. 2* 6-4 298

WR Jelani Foster St. Vincent Pallotti, Laurel, Md. 2* 6-2 195

CB Trey Franklin Warner Robbins, Ga. 2* 5-10 170

TE Tyler Stephens LeBrae, Leavittsburg, Ohio 2* 6-5 207

DT/DE CJ Bazille Bayonne, N.J. NR 6-3 241

QB Morgan Mitchell Oviedo, Fla. NR 6-6 200

RB Ron Cook Jr. St. John’s College, D.C. NR 5-8 185

OL Calean Sheppard Broadneck, Annapolis, Md. NR 6-6 305

CB Larry Robbins Northwestern, Miami NR 5-7 165

DE Georell Kidd Northwestern, Miami NR 6-2 250

OT Anthony Laudicina Randor, Wayne, Pa. NR 6-6 265

OT Tyler Doty St. Joseph’s Buffalo NR 6-4 285