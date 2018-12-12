Two-time Hartland house burglar to serve four years in prison

Robert J. Chraston, who burglarized a house in Hartland while he was on probation for breaking into another house in that town, was sentenced Wednesday to four years in state prison.

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon tacked on three years of postrelease supervision for Chraston, 22, of Chestnut Ridge Road, Royalton.

Chraston's first burglary occurred Dec. 30, 2016, when he stole two shotguns and some video games from a house on Seaman Road.

Last December, Chraston was placed on interim probation and assigned to Niagara Falls Mental Health Court. On May 27, Chraston was charged with another burglary in Hartland, which was a probation violation as well as a new felony.