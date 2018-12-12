Two lawsuits over Amherst apartment complex settled, but another lingers

Two of three lawsuits sparked by a proposed $5 million Amherst apartment complex were settled, but more legal wrangling continues.

The Town Board on Monday agreed to withdraw its lawsuit opposing variances granted by the town's Zoning Board of Appeals for the 24-unit project at 44oo N. French Road.

The Zoning Board acted in May 2017 after the Town Board rejected a rezoning request, prompting a lawsuit by the Green Organization against the Town Board.

In settling, the Town Board accepted the variances and the developer agreed to make minor exterior and landscaping changes, Town Attorney Stanley Sliwa said.

Work on the site began in September and should finish within a year, said company co-founder Matt Green. A lawsuit the Zoning Board's law firm filed against the town for nonpayment remains active.