Two of three lawsuits spurred by a planned apartment complex at 4400 N. French Road in Amherst have been settled. This is an aerial view of site work that began in late September.(Photo courtesy the Green Organization)

Two lawsuits over Amherst apartment complex settled, but another lingers

Two of three lawsuits sparked by a proposed $5 million Amherst apartment complex were settled, but more legal wrangling continues.

The Town Board on Monday agreed to withdraw its lawsuit opposing variances granted by the town's Zoning Board of Appeals for the 24-unit project at 44oo N. French Road.

The Zoning Board acted in May 2017 after the Town Board rejected a rezoning request, prompting a lawsuit by the Green Organization against the Town Board.

In settling, the Town Board accepted the variances and the developer agreed to make minor exterior and landscaping changes, Town Attorney Stanley Sliwa said.

Work on the site began in September and should finish within a year, said company co-founder Matt Green. A lawsuit the Zoning Board's law firm filed against the town for nonpayment remains active.

Stephen T. Watson – Stephen T. Watson reports on development, real estate and business in the towns of Amherst and Clarence, along with development, government and school districts throughout the Northtowns. A native of the Town of Tonawanda, he worked at the Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse before starting at The Buffalo News in 2001.
