TURTON, Thomas J.

TURTON - Thomas J. December 10, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY; beloved husband of the late Marianne "Angie" (nee Argauer) Turton. Dearest father of Hannelore (John) Hettinger and Thomas (Andrea) Turton. Dear grandfather of six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Brother of Allen (Jean) Turton, Rosalie Turton, late Geraldine (late Lawson) Hollenbaugh and the late Margaret (late Toyzo) Takagi. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 9-11 AM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Thomas was a Marine Corps and Army Veteran and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2692. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com