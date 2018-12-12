Jesus statue toppled at Kaisertown church

Some juvenile vandals damaged a statue and window at a Kaisertown church on Tuesday, according to a Buffalo police report.

A Sacred Heart of Jesus statue was knocked over at St. Casimir on Cable Street. One of the vandals also climbed up on the roof and threw a rock through a second-floor window, according to the report.

Damage to the broken statue was estimated at $1,500. There was no estimate for the value of the shattered window.

No arrests had been made as of the time the report was written.