Spared a murder conviction, Buffalo man still heading to prison

A jury split on Kevin Allen's role in two murders, but the Buffalo man is still going to prison for 25 years.

Allen, accused of being part of a crew that killed, robbed and kidnapped rival drug dealers, was convicted of racketeering conspiracy, robbery and gun possession.

He will serve the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara while serving a separate 25-year sentence in a state court murder conviction.

Allen's federal court jury could not reach a verdict on allegations that he and Thamud Eldridge were involved in the killings of Thedrus “Flap” Laster and Sam “Smokey” Jones Jr. in 2005. Eldridge was previously sentenced to 50 years.

Allen was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph M. Tripi and Meghan A. Tokash and investigated by the FBI-led Safe Streets Task Force.